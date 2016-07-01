 Top
    ​Lavrov to discuss with Turkish FM the normalization of bilateral ties

    The meeting will be held ‘on the margins’ of the meeting of OBSEC Council of Foreign Ministers

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu will hold talks in Sochi in accordance with the agreement of the presidents of two countries.

    Report informs, the meeting will be held ‘on the margins’ of the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

    The main topics of conversation will be normalization of bilateral relations, seriously ailing after attacks of Turkish Air Force on the Russian Su-24 on November 24, 2015, as well as the Syrian solution.

    Last time Lavrov and Cavusoglu personally communicated ‘on the margins’ of the meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers on December 3 in Belgrade.

