Lavrov: Russia to operate in Syria until local terrorist groups defeated

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will continue its operation in Syria until terrorism groups in the Arab Republic are defeated, Report informs referring to the Russian media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Russian airstrikes will not cease until we truly win over terrorist groups: Daesh, Jabhat al-Nusra [banned in Russia] and such. I see no reason to stop these airstrikes," Lavrov told reporters.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the army loyal to President Bashar Assad fighting several opposition factions and militant groups, including the Nusra Front (Jabhat al-Nusra) and Daesh, banned in a range of countries including Russia.