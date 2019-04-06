Lavrov: Crisis in Libya caused by NATO's direct intervention

"The protracted crisis in Libya is a direct consequence of NATO's illegitimate military intervention. As a result, this country was plunged into chaos, became a source of regional instability, a hotbed of terrorism," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram on the eve of his visit to Cairo.

Report informs citing foreign media that he said Russia supports the efforts of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General Ghassan Salamé on the implementation of his roadmap of normalization in Libya through holding fair and free elections and constitutional reform.

The Minister also pointed that Moscow and Cairo have a common vision of the ways of restoring Libya statehood through political dialogue.