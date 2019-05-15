Lavrov and Pompeo agree to normalize Russia-US relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed to take steps to normalize relations between the two countries.

Report informs citing Russian media that Lavrov said the Russian Federation and the United States agree on the need to restore bilateral channels of communication.

At the same time, he noted that Russia considers it useful to establish a bilateral business council with the United States to create favorable conditions for business.

According to Lavrov, during the meeting, the issues related to the situation in Venezuela, Syria, and Ukraine were also discussed. As for the issue related to the Iranian nuclear program, the Russian Federation and the United States still have many differences, but the parties continue negotiations on this topic.