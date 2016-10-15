Lavrov and Kerry meet in Lausanne

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State John Kerry to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of talks on Syria in Lausanne.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, a source in Russian delegation said.

This is the first personal meeting of Russian and UN foreign ministers after Washington announced the suspension of bilateral cooperation with Russia on Syria.

Consultations on Syria with participation of a number of regional powers will be held later.

The sides will discuss the possibility of resuming ceasefire regime in the country.