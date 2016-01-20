Latvian President will undergo heart surgery

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis will undergo heart surgery on the afternoon of January 20, 2016.

Report informs referring to agency Delfi, after running additional tests on the Latvian president at the hospital's Cardiology Center, medics have determined that the Latvian president has a sepsis infection affecting his heart valves, the hospital's spokeswoman, Lasma Sile, told BNS.

Cardiologists and cardiac surgeons have made the decision that the most important thing is to eliminate the source of the infection so that it would not spread. Therefore heart surgery is needed, she explained.

More detailed information about the surgery will be released after its completion around 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Latvian president was taken to Gailezers Hospital in Riga on Monday, January 18.

The President's Press Office said that Vejonis had been hospitalised to ensure his speedier recovery from a virus infection.

On January 19 Vejonis was transferred to the Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital for additional medical tests.