 Top
    Close photo mode

    Latvia starts to take over presidency of EU

    Latvia succeeds Italy

    Baku. 1 January. REPORT.AZ/ From today, Latvia starts to hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

    Report informs, Latvia takes over the presidency of EU from Italy. The Chairman of the Council of the EU for this period will be the Prime Minister of the country Laimdota Straujuma.

    The main priorities of Latvia during its presidency are Europe's competitiveness, the creation of digital services and development of the representation of Europe in the world.

    In the framework of its presidency, Latvia

    Latvia will hold a number of events. One of them will be held in January and attended by the Ministers of Justice and Internal Affairs of the EU member states and the Eastern Partnership. In addition, the summit of the Eastern Partnership will be held in Riga on May 21-22.

    The EU Presidency will be passed from Latvia to Luxembourg in July. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi