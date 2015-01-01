Latvia starts to take over presidency of EU

Baku. 1 January. REPORT.AZ/ From today, Latvia starts to hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Report informs, Latvia takes over the presidency of EU from Italy. The Chairman of the Council of the EU for this period will be the Prime Minister of the country Laimdota Straujuma.

The main priorities of Latvia during its presidency are Europe's competitiveness, the creation of digital services and development of the representation of Europe in the world.

In the framework of its presidency, Latvia

Latvia will hold a number of events. One of them will be held in January and attended by the Ministers of Justice and Internal Affairs of the EU member states and the Eastern Partnership. In addition, the summit of the Eastern Partnership will be held in Riga on May 21-22.

The EU Presidency will be passed from Latvia to Luxembourg in July.