​Last Plenary session of the European Parliament opens in Strasbourg this year

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last Plenary session of the European Parliament opens today in Strasbourg, France. Report informs, ratification of the Association Agreement between Georgia and the EU and the recognition of Palestine are among the main topics to be discussed by MPs.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament plans to adopt resolution non-binding for EU member states on whether the European community to recognize the State of Palestine.

EP also intends to discuss the ratification of the Association Agreement between Georgia and the EU.

On Thursday, MPs are expected to discuss and adopt a resolution on the situation in Georgia, including the context of relations between Tbilisi and Moscow. The bill draft, in particular, urges Russia "to reconsider the recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia" and "reciprocate the non-use of force".

The session is scheduled to complete on December, 18.