Death toll in Las Vegas shooting reaches 50, over 200 injured - VIDEO - UPDATED 3

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in Las Vegas shooting has exceeded 50 people, more than 200 wounded. Report informs, the city sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a press conference.

He also named name of the main suspect. He is Steven Paddock.

Sheriff noted that the investigation is going to be long and difficult.

One of dead police officers worked for the LVPD but was off duty at the time, Lombardo said. Another one of the force’s officers is in a critical condition.

According to local media, at the moment allegedly suspect Maril Danley is wanted.

***12:49

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in Las Vegas huge casino shooting increased to 20, injuring more than 100 people. Report informs, the city sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a press conference.

At the same time, 14 people are in critical condition.

Among the dead there are police officers.

According to the sheriff, the situation is under control, the attacker is neutralized. This is a local resident, his name is not yet named, the motives of the attacker are also unknown.

***

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least two people died early on Monday and 24 were hospitalised with suspected gunshots wounds in Las Vegas.

Report informs citing Reuters.

Witnesses said many people were killed and injured as a result of the shooting.

Currently operational headquarters opened near the casino, the police conduct special operations.

***11:07

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Shooting occurred in front of the biggest casino in Las Vegas.

Report informs citing the New York Times.

"We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area", a Twitter post from the Las Vegas Police Department described reports.

Also, Hollywood Reporter says at least 20 people were injured in the shooting.

A gunman is supposed to fire at the country music festival at Mandalay Bay Resort.

According to information, the police reported closing off about a mile of Las Vegas Boulevard and asked the public to steer clear of the area.