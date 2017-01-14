Largest bank in Germany bans text messages and WhatsApp

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The largest bank in Germany Deutsche Bank AG has banned text messages and communication apps such as WhatsApp on company-issued phones in an effort to improve compliance standards.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The reason is unlike e-mails, text messages can’t be archived by the bank.

"We fully understand that the deactivation will change your day-to-day work and we regret any inconvenience this may cause. However, this step is necessary to ensure Deutsche Bank continues to comply with regulatory and legal requirements", said in a joint statement by chief regulatory officer Sylvie Matherat and chief operating officer Kim Hammonds.