Laptop explosion in Madrid metro: Six people injured

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Six people were slightly injured as a result of an explosion of a laptop carried by one of the passengers in the Madrid metro, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The laptop exploded in the case. As a result of the incident, the owner of the laptop and several people who were near her suffered injuries.

The explosion caused panic, some passengers thought it was a terrorist attack.

Ambulance and police were dispatched to the scene.