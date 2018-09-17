 Top
    Laptop explosion in Madrid metro: Six people injured

    Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Six people were slightly injured as a result of an explosion of a laptop carried by one of the passengers in the Madrid metro, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    The laptop exploded in the case. As a result of the incident, the owner of the laptop and several people who were near her suffered injuries.

    The explosion caused panic, some passengers thought it was a terrorist attack.

    Ambulance and police were dispatched to the scene.

