Landslides in northern Italian town kills two

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two landslides close to the northern resort town of Courmayeur have killed one tourist and caused panic among many others, with over 100 people evacuated. Report informs citing the Interfax.

A couple from Milan was reported to have died after the landslides, caused by storms in the Val Ferret area close to the Swiss border at the foot of Mont Blanc. Their car was one of several swept away by mud after one of the landslides flooded a small side valley close to the town of Planpincieux.

A total of 123 people were evacuated from the valley, many transported by helicopter. The evacuees spent the night at a local golf club and on Tuesday morning the Val Ferret muncipality ordered the evacuation of approximately a further 200 people.