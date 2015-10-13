Landslide kills 17 people in Myanmar

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ A landslide triggered by torrential rains killed at least 17 people in eastern Myanmar and forced the evacuation of scores more, Report informs referring to foreign media, state media said Tuesday.

The landslide hit a village in Hpa-saung township in the remote Kayah state on Monday afternoon, killing 10 men and seven women, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

More than 360 people have been relocated to temporary relief camps set up at schools and a local hospital, the state media added, with more heavy rain expected.

A number of people died in July when the country was hit by the worst flooding in years, affecting 1.6 million people nationwide.

Myanmar's annual monsoon rains provide a lifeline to farmers but can also prove deadly, with landslides and flash floods a common occurrence.

The recent floods have devastated vast swathes of land in the country's crucial rice bowl regions and raised concerns about reaching voters ahead of much-anticipated November 8 elections.