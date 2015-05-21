Kyrgyzstan officially joined EAEC

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev signed a law on the country's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEC), Report informs citing the BBC.

Parliament adoptedinstrument of ratification of relevant treaties on Wednesday.

"Joining the EAEC open to our goods access to nearly 200 million market of member countries of the Union.We cease to be speculative economy and begin to develop dynamically", said the head of state.

Agreement on the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union was signed by the presidents of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan in Astana in May 2014 and entered into force on 1 January 2015. In January, Armenia joined the Union.

EAEC is aimed at developing a common trade, monetary, fiscal policy, that is the maximum possible economic integration.