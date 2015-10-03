Kyrgyzstan announces the day of silence before elections

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ A day of silence has been announced in Kyrgyzstan before the parliamentary election Oct.3, Report informs, the Kyrgyz Kabar news agency said.

On this day it is banned to hold any form of pre-election campaign throughout the republic. Election of MPs to the Jogorku Kenesh (the Kyrgyz Supreme Council) will be held October 4.

In total, 14 political parties will participate in the election - the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Ar-Namys, Onuguu-Progress, Azattyk, Respublika-Ata Jurt, Butun Kyrgyzstan-Emgek, Zamandash, Uluu Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan, Meken Yntymagy,People's Congress of Kyrgyzstan and Aalam Party of the Unaffiliated.

As many as 2,374 domestic polling stations and 36 abroad polling stations will be opened. Also, 46 additional polling stations will be opened in the cities of Bishkek and Osh.

As many as 2.761,270 million voters have been registered.

More than 500 international observers will be monitoring the election.