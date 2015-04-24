Kyrgyz Prime Minister resigns

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyz Prime Minister Djoomart Otorbayev has resigned, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reported Thursday.

Otorbayev made the decision on Thursday after a report in the parliament on the government’s activity for 2014.

He has headed the government since April 9, 2014.

Last week, the Central Asian nation's Ministry of Economy has announced the results of the first quarter of 2015. Average annual inflation rate in the country amounted to 110 percent comparing to the same period of 2014. Meanwhile, the foreign trade turnover in January-February decreased by 13.4 percent to $828.2 million.

The Ministry has stressed that the socio-economic development of the country is affected by the ongoing economic slowdown in the countries — main trade partners of Kyrgyzstan, as well as by geo-economic tensions in the region.