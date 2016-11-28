Kuwaiti government resigns

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Kuwaiti government has resigned.

Report informs citing the TASS, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh SabahAl-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received the government's resignation letter.

According to the report, the government of Jaber Al-Mohammed Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has been in power since August 2013. The government resigned after the parliamentary elections on November 26 as opposition secured one third of the seats.

Notably, in Kuwait, National Assembly is summoned by Amir. It can make a new convocation in a short period. The parliament consists of 50 MPs, which are elected by secret popular vote on single-mandate constituencies. Political parties have been banned in Kuwait. However, the candidates can participate creating a block during the elections. A candidate must be 30 years old Kuwaiti citizen.