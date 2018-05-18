Kuwait circulates UN Security Council draft resolution on protection of Palestinians

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ A draft resolution circulated by Kuwait, which is the Arab representative on the council, also demands that Israel "immediately cease its military reprisals, collective punishment and unlawful use of force against civilians, including in the Gaza Strip." Report informs citing the TASS.

The Kuwaiti draft resolution calls for measures to be taken to guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population, including through the deployment of "an international protection mission."

The draft calls for "the full lifting of the blockade and the restrictions imposed by Israel on the movement and access into and out of the Gaza Strip." This includes "the immediate, sustained and unconditional opening of the crossing points" to allow humanitarian aid, commercial goods and people to enter and leave in accordance with international law, it says.

The draft expresses "grave concern at the escalation of violence and tensions and the deterioration of the situation" in Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem, since March 30 - and at the loss of civilian lives and high casualties.

Notably, victims of recent clashes with Israeli soldiers on the border of the Gaza Strip were about 60 Palestinians protesting against opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. About 3 thousand others were injured.