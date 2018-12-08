 Top
    KTX train departing from Gangneung derails, no causalities reported

    Baku. 8 december. REPORT.AZ/ A KTX bullet train en route to Seoul derailed shortly after departing from Gangneung with 198 passengers aboard Saturday, the operator said.

    Report informs citing Yonhap, an official from the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL), said the train left the city, located 237 kilometers east of Seoul, and derailed while approaching Jinbu Station at around 7:35 a.m.

    The train went off the tracks only around five minutes after departing, passengers said. It was running at around 103 kph.

