Ksenia Sobchak invited to have breakfast with Trump

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak was invited to the United States for a prayer breakfast on February 1, where US President Donald Trump will attend, Report informs referring to the Interfax.

As Sobchak's press secretary Ksenia Chudinova reported, she will participate in the breakfast if the working program allows.

According to her, the TV host will stay incomplete three days in US and will have to conduct a large number of different speeches and meetings during this period.

Notably, Sobchak has nominated her candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in Russia, which will be held on March 18.