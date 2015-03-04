Korea to build a nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia for two 2 billion dollars

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Republic of Korea to build two nuclear reactors a total cost of 2 billion dollars in Saudi Arabia, Report informs citing the BBC.

A memorandum of cooperation in nuclear energy was signed between the two countries.It provides for the construction of South Korean companies two nuclear reactors SMART.

According to the representatives of South Korean delegation, Saudi Arabia plans to build 12 to 18 nuclear reactors by 2040.As expected, the first order will go next year.

SMART reactor designed in Korea is the most compact in the world, which is primarily for export.