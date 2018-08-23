© InfoResist

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan will be buried in his homeland in Ghana.

Report informs citing the Kofi Annan Foundation, the Ghanaian government will soon announce a state ceremony to be held in Accra. Then the UN memorial events will be held in New York and Geneva.

Notably, Kofi Annan died on August 18. Annan was the world's top diplomat, serving from 1997 to 2006. In 2001, Annan and UN were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.