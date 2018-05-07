Knife attacker targets kindergarten in Russia

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ The unknown person committed an armed attack on a kindergarten in the Russian city of Almetyevsk. Report informs citing the Russian media, the incident was reported by head of the Almetyevsk municipal region Airat Khayrullin.

An unknown man with a knife this night entered the kindergarten No. 65, wounded a 60-year-old guard, and then committed arson.

According to Khayrullin, a woman has been hospitalized. Investigation is underway.