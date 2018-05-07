 Top
    Close photo mode

    Knife attacker targets kindergarten in Russia

    A man with a knife entered the kindergarten at night, wounded a 60-year-old guard, then committed arson

    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ The unknown person committed an armed attack on a kindergarten in the Russian city of Almetyevsk. Report informs citing the Russian media, the incident was reported by head of the Almetyevsk municipal region Airat Khayrullin.

    An unknown man with a knife this night entered the kindergarten No. 65, wounded a 60-year-old guard, and then committed arson.

    According to Khayrullin, a woman has been hospitalized. Investigation is underway.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi