Knesset member: We are not ready to divide Jerusalem

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ We adhere to the settlement of Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a principle of "two states for two peoples."

Report informs, Knesset member from Yesh Atid party Yoel Razvozov told Report.

"It's hard to believe in peace, but I think that we need to separate, so that each could have its own state," said Y. Razvozov, adding that the party he represents is not ready to divide Jerusalem.

Knesset deputy also accused some terrorist organizations that they appropriate money transferred to the Palestinians as humanitarian aid: "Instead of building schools, they built tunnels, military installations and fired our territory. We want them to have a good education, so that they have a normal social security. But when it all goes against us, when we see that money should be invested in peace had invested in tunnels to kidnap our citizens, shelling our territory, we have to take certain measures."

Y. Razvozov stated with regret that there are no talks between Israelis and Palestinians at present: "The government does not do anything for this. We believe that we should sit down at the negotiating table. We are ready to lend a hand."

At the same time, Israeli parliamentarian said that between Israel and the Arab countries should be the co-operation, as these countries face certain threats: "I believe that the US can not force the Palestinians to reach an agreement, only the Arab countries. Therefore, we need to sit down with them at negotiating table. We have some meetings, but behind the scenes. Saudi Arabia could become a strategic partner in solution of the Palestinian problem."