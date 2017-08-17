 Top
    Saudi King to cover Hajj pilgrimage expenses of Qatari citizens

    They will be able to visit Saudi Arabia without getting an electronic permit

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Qatari citizens will be able to visit Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage without getting an electronic permit.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, King of Saudi Arabia Salman has signed an order.

    According to information, King of Saudi Arabia Salman and Crown-Prince Mohammad bin Salman received member of the al-Sani family in the Qatari government Abdullah bin-Ali bin-Abdullah bin-Jasim al-Sanini at As-Salam palace in Jeddah.

    Afterwards, it was announced that the expenses of Qatari citizens for Hajj pilgrimage would be covered by the King of Saudi Arabia. 

