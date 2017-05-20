King of Saudi Arabia awarded Trump with gold medal

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia's king presented U.S. President Donald Trump with the kingdom's top civilian honor on Saturday as Trump began a trip to Riyadh aimed at strengthening security and economic ties.

Report citing Reuters, King Salman decorated Trump with the gold King Abdulaziz medal during a meeting at the royal court in the Saudi capital.

After the visit to Riyadh, the US president will visit Israel and the Vatican, and then take part in the NATO summit in Brussels and the G-7 leaders' meeting in Sicily.