Kim Jong-un sends two tons of pine mushrooms to South Korean counterpart

© Reuters

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent two tons of pine mushrooms to South Korea as a gift for President Moon Jae-in, Moon's top press secretary said Thursday.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that, according to the press secretary, Moon has instructed his office to equally share the mushrooms among all separated families here that have yet to be reunited with their loved ones in the North.

Matsutake mushrooms are especially popular in Japanese, Chinese, Korean and North American cuisines for their specific pine scent. They bear the transportation badly and lose their marketable condition in 2-3 days following collection.

Notably, the fifth in history inter-Korean summit (third this year) is due in Pyongyang on September 18-20. The first two were held in 2000 and 2007. The rest three took place in spring of 2018.