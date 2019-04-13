Kim Jong-un plans to develop nuclear energy

North Korea will increase its military power and develop nuclear energy, DPRK leader Kim Jong-un said, despite the task of “denuclearization”, which is being discussed with US and South Korea.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

North Korean leader made a speech yesterday at the session of the DPRK Supreme People’s Assembly, where he noted that in the field of electric power industry it is necessary to develop and create more capacities of promising energy resources, including hydropower, tidal energy and atomic energy. Thus, he confirmed that his country is not going to give up completely on nuclear development. According to him, it is necessary to "constantly take into account that peace can be ensured only with powerful military might, firmly adhere to the principle of self-defense and henceforth reliably strengthen the country's defense. Defense power is a strong guarantee for the protection of the sovereignty of our republic”, - DPRK leader said.