British Ambassador to US leaves his post

Ambassador of UK to the United States Kim Darroch has resigned, Report informs citing the Associated Press.

Darroch sent a letter of resignation to the Foreign Ministry on July 10. He recalled that his term of office expires later in 2019, but "in the current circumstances it would be responsible" to leave and give way to a new Ambassador.

Prime Minister Theresa expressed a regret in connection with the resignation Darroch.

Notably, on July 7, the media got diplomatic documents in the Ambassador called the us President "incapable", "unreliable" and "incompetent". On July 8, Donald Trump said that his administration would not deal with him.