Kiev protests against rising gas prices

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The rally organized by the All-Ukrainian Union "Fatherland" of the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko against the increase in gas prices for the population, began today near the presidential administration of Ukraine, Report informs citing RIA Novosti. On October 19, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to raise gas prices for the population from November 1 by 23.5% within the framework of agreements and IMF requirements. The new price will be 8,500 hryvnia ($305 at the official exchange rate) per thousand cubic meters.

The passage directly to the presidential administration of Ukraine is blocked by the police. Protesters are holding flags of the Batkivshchyna party and posters calling for cancellation of the increase in gas prices for the population.

They also shout out slogans calling for the current government to resign.

In the central part of Kiev, the protection of public order is strengthened, a large number of policemen and National Guard soldiers are on duty in the government quarter.