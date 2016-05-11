Kidnapped son of Pakistani former PM rescued in Afghanistan

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The kidnapped son of Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has been rescued in Afghanistan in a joint Afghan-US special forces operation.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Pakistani officials said 30-year-old Ali Haider Gilani would be transferred to Pakistan after undergoing medical checks.

Mr Gilani was abducted three years ago in his home town of Multan as he was campaigning in elections for the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP).

The Afghan envoy to Pakistan said he was held by an al-Qaeda-linked group.

"He is well and will be repatriated to his family soon," Dr Omar Zakhilwal posted on his Facebook page.

Note that Ali Haider Gilani was captured in 2013.