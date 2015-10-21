Kerry to visit Europe and Middle East

Baku. 21 October. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Europe and the Middle East from Wednesday to Sunday for talks on a recent spate of Israeli-Palestinian violence as well as the Syrian civil war, Report informs referring to the foreign media, the State Department said.

In announcing the trip, State Department spokesman John Kirby was unable on Tuesday to say exactly when and where Kerry planned to hold separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerry held out the possibility he might meet Netanyahu in the Middle East rather than in Germany as previously planned. U.S. officials have said he was likely to meet Abbas, as well as Jordan's King Abdullah, in Amman.

His talks aim to reduce three weeks of violence that began with a string of stabbing attacks on Israelis in Jerusalem.