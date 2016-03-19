Kerry to come to Moscow on working visit March 23-24

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry will come to Russia on a working visit on March 23-24.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the Russian Foreign Ministry has declared.

At a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the parties will discuss bilateral cooperation and current international problems, the ministry said.

"The situation in the Russian-American relations remains complicated. The series of confrontation steps, Washington has undertaken on the plea of the Ukrainian crisis, affected the cooperation greatly," the ministry said. "From March, 2014, the US froze work of the bilateral Presidential commission, limited the dialogue between authorities, in several stages introduced the visa and property sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, which are contradicting the international law, in January of the current year it revoked accreditation from Russia’s most honored consuls in the US"

"The trade turnover in 2015 slumped by almost a third - to $20 billion," the Russian ministry said. "On our side, we have been initiating continuously the issue of removing irritations, which Washington had made in the bilateral agenda. We insist the US law enforcers stop "hunting" for Russians in third countries. We insist on observing of the rights of compatriots living in the US, especially a proper protection of interests of the adopted Russian children."

"We hope, the visit of the US Secretary of State John Kerry to Russia - the third in less than one year - will favor returning to normal the Russian-American relations, upon atmosphere of which depends a lot the general climate on the international arena."