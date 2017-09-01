Kenya presidential election cancelled

© AFP

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kenya's Supreme Court has annulled the result of last month's presidential election, for the first time in the country's history.

Report informs citing ВВС, the Supreme Court has annulled the result citing irregularities, and ordered a new one within 60 days.

The election commission had declared incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta the winner by a margin of 1.4 million votes.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga said voting systems had been hacked, causing massive fraud.