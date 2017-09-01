 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kenya presidential election cancelled

    Kenya's Supreme Court annulled result citing irregularities and ordered a new one within 60 days© AFP

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kenya's Supreme Court has annulled the result of last month's presidential election, for the first time in the country's history.

    Report informs citing ВВС, the Supreme Court has annulled the result citing irregularities, and ordered a new one within 60 days.

    The election commission had declared incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta the winner by a margin of 1.4 million votes.

    Opposition candidate Raila Odinga said voting systems had been hacked, causing massive fraud.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi