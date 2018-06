Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least twenty people have been killed when Patel Dam burst overnight flooding villages in the Subukia area of Nakuru County. Report informs citing the Euronews.

In this region of Kenya, showers continuing for several days, according to the country's media, a total of 2,500 people could have suffered from the Patel Dam tragedy followed by flooding and destruction in Kenya.

At the moment, evacuation is underway on the scene.