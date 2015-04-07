Kenya bombs Somalia al-Shabab bases after Garissa attack

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kenyan fighter jets have bombed positions of militant Islamist group al-Shabab in neighbouring Somalia.

The warplanes had targeted two camps in the Gedo region, used by al-Shabab to cross into Kenya, the spokesman added.

Report informs referring the information given by the BBC, this is Kenya's first response to the al-Shabab assault which left 148 people dead at Garissa University last week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had vowed to respond to the attack "in the severest way possible".

Kenyan army spokesman David Obonyo told the BBC that the military had responded to "threats" by launching the air strikes on Sunday night in the remote region.

Two camps had been destroyed, he said, adding: "The bombings are part of the continued process and engagement against al-Shabab, which will go on."

But an eyewitness, speaking to BBC Somali, said the attack had wounded three civilians, and destroyed livestock and wells in an area without an al-Shabab presence.