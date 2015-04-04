 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kenya al-Shabab: Five in custody after Garissa massacre

    Al-Shabab has since pledged a long, gruesome war against Kenya

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Five people are in custody following the al-Shabab attack in eastern Kenya on Thursday which left almost 150 people dead, officials say.

    Report informs referring to the BBC, some suspects were arrested while trying to flee to neighbouring Somalia, the internal security ministry said. One is said to be a security guard.

    At least 148 people died when gunmen attacked Garissa university campus. Four of the gunmen were also killed.

    Al-Shabab has since pledged a "long, gruesome war" against Kenya.

    The militant group said its attacks were in retaliation for acts by Kenya's security forces, who are part of the African Union's mission in Somalia against al-Shabab.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi