Kenya al-Shabab: Five in custody after Garissa massacre

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Five people are in custody following the al-Shabab attack in eastern Kenya on Thursday which left almost 150 people dead, officials say.

Report informs referring to the BBC, some suspects were arrested while trying to flee to neighbouring Somalia, the internal security ministry said. One is said to be a security guard.

At least 148 people died when gunmen attacked Garissa university campus. Four of the gunmen were also killed.

Al-Shabab has since pledged a "long, gruesome war" against Kenya.

The militant group said its attacks were in retaliation for acts by Kenya's security forces, who are part of the African Union's mission in Somalia against al-Shabab.