Kazakhstan's coronavirus cases reach 6

Kazakhstan has already reported six confirmed cases of coronavirus; Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Yesterday, Kazakhstan Ministry of Health announced the first four cases of coronavirus in citizens of the Republic.

"Another person tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty. This is a man, born in 1958, a private entrepreneur. He arrived in Almaty from Moscow on March 10 this year," Kazakh Health Ministry official Dias Akhmetsharip said in a video posted by the Ministry on Facebook.

"Another patient is a woman in Nur Sultan. She flew to the US from Warsaw. We are clarifying data in this regard," he added.

Thus, according to him, the number of cases in Kazakhstan has increased to six.