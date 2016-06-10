 Top
    Kazakh security forces exchanged fire with suspected militants in Aktobe

    The terrorists have responded with armed resistance to a proposal to surrender

    Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan's security forces met with armed resistance from suspected militants in Aktobe on Friday, after cornering suspected perpetrators of a deadly attack days earlier in the northwest city, Report informs referring to the information released by the Anti-terrorism Center of Kazakhstan.

    According to the information, the special operation is conducted with the aim to detain people suspected of involvement in terrorist attack in Aktobe.

    "When asked to surrender, the militants responded with armed resistance," the statement from the center said, adding that "security was provided for the local population during the special operation."

