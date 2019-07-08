KamAZ and Ganja automobile plant sign a contract for supply of vehicle kits

KAMAZ International Trade Company has signed a contract with the Ganja automobile plant (Azerbaijan) for the supply of vehicle kits in the amount of 400 million rubles.

According to Report, TASS informs citing the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia.

KAMAZ, the largest shareholder of which is the State Corporation Rostec, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of heavy trucks and diesel engines. 11 major automobile manufacturing plants and units of the auxiliary cycle are included in the technological chain of the group.

Ganja automobile plant has been operating since December 2004. At present, assembly of Belarusian tractors and MAZ, KAMAZ and Ural vehicles is carried out here.