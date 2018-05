Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Six militants previously blocked in the Press House in Grozny are destroyed, the operation is entering its final phase. Report informs referring to RIA "Novosti" it was said by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Earlier, a law enforcement source told RIA "Novosti" that three policemen were killed while trying to stop the car in which there were members of illegal armed formations.

The militants sheltered in the Press House in the center of Grozny and were blocked. National Anti-Terrorism Committee confirmed the blocking of militant groups and the deaths of several police officers.

Counter-terrorist operation mode is declared in the city.