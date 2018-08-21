Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Kabul was rocketed during a speech by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha. Report informs citing the TASS, TOLO news reported.

The attack occurred at 09:00 local time. According to the television channel, the target of the shelling was the presidential palace. "There are groups that continue violence, they cannot stop the development of Afghanistan with missiles," President Ghani said.

The damage caused as a result of the shelling is not reported. None of the terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan has taken responsibility for what happened.