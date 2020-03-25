Kabul temple attack kills more than 10

At least 11 people died as a Sikh temple was attacked in Kabul.

Report informs, citing Xinhua, that the militants detonated an explosive device.

Nearly 150 people were reportedly in the building at the time of the attack.

Sikhs are a small religious minority in Afghanistan. They have been the target of attacks by extremists in the past, but no group has yet claimed responsibility for the latest incident.

The attack on the Sikh temple comes a day after the US announced in frustration that it would cut aid to Afghanistan by $1 billion (€924 million). Afghan political leaders have failed to reach an agreement on who should govern the country or negotiate a pending peace deal with the Taliban.