A suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Police District 19 on Monday morning, said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry. Report informs citing the Tolo News.

The incident took place at approximately 7:30 am, and, “according to preliminary information, four soldiers were wounded,” Rahimi said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.