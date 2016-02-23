Justin Trudeau will be the 1st PM to march in Toronto's Pride parade

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Justin Trudeau will attend this year’s Pride parade in Toronto, making him the first Canadian prime minister to take part in the event.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Pride Toronto’s executive director Mathieu Chantelois told journalists he was ecstatic about Trudeau’s involvement.

“It’s big news in Canada but big news around the world,” Chantelois said. “Not only because he is probably the sexiest politician alive but also because there has never been a leader of a country to walk in a parade, at least not that we know of.”

He said no former Canadian prime minister has taken part in a Pride parade, either.