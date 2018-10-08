Journalist raped and killed in Bulgaria

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova, 30, was found dead in a park near Danube river in Bulgarian Ruse.

Report informs that, according to Bulgarian prosecutors, the journalist's death was caused by blows to the head and suffocation.

Marinova was found by a passerby, who called to the police right away. Marinova's personal belongings were found some meters away from the body and her car was parked nearby. The prosecutors said her mobile phone, car keys, glasses and some of her clothing were missing.

Prosecutors were viewing some versions of the brutal murder, including Marinova's professional activity. She reported on an investigation into alleged corruption involving EU funds. But all the same the murderer's motives can be not related to the victim's profession, since there is a mental institution close to the scene.

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) media freedom representative Harlem Desir condemned the killing on Twitter:

"Shocked by horrific murder of investigative journalist Victoria Marinova in #Bulgaria. Urgently call for a full and thorough investigation. Those responsible must be held to account. #journosafe #SOFJO."