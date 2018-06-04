Jordan's Prime Minister resigns amid protests

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Jordan's embattled prime minister Hani al-Mulki has reportedly stepped down from his post in a meeting with King Abdullah II. The move follows days of anti-government protests that were sparked by anger over economic policies. Report informs citing the Haber7.

Protesters argue that the new law, which was supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will harm the poor and middle class.

Al-Mulki refused to change his position on the amendments, saying that the parliament should decide whether to accept or reject the document.

Earlier it was reported that the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, called on the protesters to dialogue.