John Kerry steps down

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry will step down as a public officer after resignation on January 20.

Report informs, Kerry told at a press conference in Washington.

73-year-old Kerry has been serving as a secretary of state since February 2013 and he will resign on January 20 together with Barack Obama administration.

Notably, John Kerry served as a Massachusetts Senator for 30 years. However, J.Kerry put forward his candidacy from Democratic Party during US presidential elections in 2004, he lost to George Bush, who was elected president for a second term.