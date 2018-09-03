John Kerry does not exclude participation in U.S. presidential elections in 2020

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry did not rule out that he would run for President of the United States in 2020, Report informs quoting the former Secretary of State as saying on American CBS News TV channel.

He announced his plans to remain "politically active" in the administration of current US President Donald Trump.

However, he said it was too early to discuss the 2020 elections.

Notably, earlier John Kerry participated in the presidential elections of 2004, running from the Democratic party of the United States. At that time he lost to the Republican candidate, George Bush.