John Kerry becomes most senior US official to visit Hiroshima peace park

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ John Kerry became the most senior US official to visit the Hiroshima peace park on Monday, more than 70 years after the city was devastated by the world’s first atomic bombing, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

He did not, however, offer an apology for the bomb, which killed around 140,000 Japanese.

Kerry laid a wreath at the cenotaph for the victims of the bombing, in a move that may preclude a visit to the memorial by President Barack Obama next month, when he visits Japan to attend the G-7 Summit on May 26 and 27.

“Everyone in the world should see and feel the power of this memorial,” Kerry wrote in the guest book for the Hiroshima Peace memorial Museum.

Earlier, before the park visit, Kerry said: “I hope to underscore to the world the importance of peace and the importance of strong allies to help make the world safer.